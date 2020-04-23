Lebanon VA Medical Center implements new system to sterilize, reuse N95 surgical masks

The Medical Center's new system ensures the safe return of N-95 masks to the original user, the hospital said

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Thursday that it has implemented a U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved emergency use authorization to sterilize and re-use N-95 surgical masks for front-line caregivers of patients who have or are suspected to have coronavirus.

The VA Medical Center's Sterile Processing Service implemented the new procedure this week, the hospital said. It uses Steris V-PromaX to disinfect the masks, along with additional technology incorporated by the Medical Center's SPS employees to monitor and improve safety beyond federal-mandated requirements.

The SPS team also developed a system to ensure the safe return of N95 masks to the original user, the Medical Center said.

The Medical Center said it will utilize this revolutionary process to sterilize N95 masks for other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 as well as its own personnel.

Current estimates are 500 masks will be steriziled each week.