One Turkey Hill Minit Market employee in Lebanon tests positive for COVID-19 according to statement from the company.

The employee works at the store at 102 South 8th Street, Lebanon.

That store was closed at 9 p.m. on Wednesday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

Employees that work at the store have been notified and are advised to follow CDC guidelines.