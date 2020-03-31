Lebanon County leaders seek help from residents in supplying healthcare workers with personal protective equipment

Leaders are calling on residents and business owners who may have these supplies to help provide a stop-gap while they wait for an increased production of PPE.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon County Board of Commissioners joined with the mayor of the city of Lebanon and the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce to call for residents to search their garages, basements, and storerooms to help supply local healthcare personnel and first responders with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lebanon County leaders say they're looking for:

N95 masks

Surgical/dust masks

Elastomeric respirators

Eye protection

Latex- free disposable gloves

Commercially - made disposable disinfecting wipes - germicidal with bleach

Commercially - made disinfecting wipes > 70% alcohol

Commercially - made hand sanitizer and hand soap

All donations must be new, commercially made, and in unopened packages to be accepted by the Department of Emergency Services.

“We are calling on individuals and business owners who may have these supplies in stock to help provide a stop-gap while we wait for an increased production of PPE. This is what we do in Lebanon County: we take care of each other. And right now, we need to take care of our health care workers who take care of us. If we wait until they run out of supplies, it will be too late,” said Lebanon County Commissioner Bob Phillips.

“Make no mistake: there will be more cases of COVID-19 in our county,” said Bill Ames, Lebanon County Commissioners. “We need to prepare now to protect the health of everyone in our county. The need is dire. We need everyone to help. This can be our finest hour if we pull together.”

Properly used, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can only be worn once safely before being discarded. Short supply across the country has left medical workers dangerously reusing masks and other items, putting them and patients at high risk for being exposed to and contracting COVID-19. While manufacturers are beginning to ramp up production, it will take weeks for an increase in supplies to be seen. Most hospitals have just two weeks or less of PPE available.

The CDC does not recommend personal use of PPE for those who are not health care workers or who are not sick. Using PPE as an individual reduces the amount of supplies for medical professionals.

“We’re asking the community to pull together and help protect our health care workers who are on the front lines of this virus. By keeping our doctors, nurses, first responders, and medical staff safe through a supply of Personal Protective Equipment, we’re keeping Lebanon County residents safe,” said Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz.

“Our first responders and health care professionals are putting their health and safety on the line to protect our community. We need to rise and meet this challenge together,” said Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello.

“I’m calling on businesses in the area to look through their stock rooms and see if they have supplies that are currently not being used which can be donated to help save lives,” said Karen Groh, President and CEO of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.