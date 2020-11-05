Lebanon County DA reaffirms position on not prosecuting businesses that open in defiance of Gov. Wolf, but warns of potential punishment from state

Pier Hess Graf said his office retains the authority not to prosecute businesses that re-open, but "inherent limitations on my actions unfortunately exist."

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf issued a statement to residents Monday clarifying his position on prosecuting businesses who open in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf's orders to remain closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While Graf said his statement last Friday that he would not prosecute any businesses that re-opened before Lebanon County was moved to a "yellow" designation by the Wolf administration remains true, "inherent limitations on my actions unfortunately exist."

And after Wolf on Monday said the state could potentially penalize businesses that re-open without his administration's approval, Graf said the decision to re-open remains up to the individual -- but owners of businesses subject to state regulation or licensure are "subject to the Governor's civil consequences."

"The state may revoke your license, close your business, and/or impose a civil fine," Graf said. "The state may also review your insurance coverage. Examples include the Liquor Control Board, the Department of Agriculture, and cosmetology licenses.

"The state acts at the discretion of your governor and my office cannot control his actions."

Graf called Wolf's actions "misguided" and "wrong," but said business owners "must be aware of his potential punishments and make the best decision for your families."

Graf noted several people inquired about potential police enforcement should they decide to open their businesses.

"Local law enforcement stands behind this community; we exist to protect and serve," he said. "Our office and Lebanon County's police departments are a united front. This includes Pennsylvania State Police."

If someone complains about a business' practices, Graf said, police will respond if appropriate. But even if a citation is issued, Graf wrote, "my office retains the authority to withdraw and eliminate prosecution."

But that does not protect a business from any potential punishment from the state, Graf acknowledged.