Lebanon County DA, law enforcement agencies urge citizens to comply with Gov. Wolf's mandate to close non-life-sustaining businesses

DA Pier Hess Graf said law enforcement in Lebanon County will enforce the governor's order. Violators could be warned or cited at police's discretion.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — After meeting Friday with State Police and Lebanon County's municipal police departments, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf announced that the county's law enforcement agencies have reached "a collective understanding" with respect to Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses.

Graf said in a press release his office received several questions from various groups in regard to enforcement of and compliance with the governor's proclamation, which was issued Thursday.

He said Lebanon County's law enforcement agencies are urging residents to comply with the order. Non-life-sustaining businesses in the county should close, and residents should avoid large gatherings and continue to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Police and the Office of the District Attorney exist to keep peace and order; the overall goal is for each person to feel safe in his or her community," Graf said in a statement. "The COVID-19 virus exists in our county, is lethal to our elderly and persons in ‘high-risk’ categories, and lacks a definite cure.

Graf said law enforcement can respond to incidents of non-compliance with the governor's order in various ways. Police could urge citizens to comply, issue warnings, or potentially cite individuals with violating the order, if police feel such actions are necessary.

"However, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office remain cognizant of the grave reality many people face right now – a lack of work which prevents individuals from putting food on the table or paying essential bills," Graf's statement said.

The hope is by urging compliance, law enforcement never needs to be involved at all, he said.

“Our Office wants people to know police are more active than ever in patrolling the streets and we are still prosecuting crimes on a daily basis,” Graf said. “We see a vast difference between a local, small business doing its best to comply with the Governor’s Order and a large, mass public gathering such as at a bar or nightclub.