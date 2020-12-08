Latest Penn State COVID-19 test results: 8 positives, 3 pending out of 560 students tested

The athletics department's numbers are updated as of August 7, the school said Wednesday.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Eight Penn State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 560 students tested, according to the latest data released by the athletic department.

Three other tests are awaiting results as of August 7, the university said.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," the athletics department said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.

"In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."