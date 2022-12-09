Latest COVID-19 booster now available at some pharmacies in Central Pa.

Lititz Apothecary received the latest COVID-19 booster about two weeks ago and says that the have seen appointments fill up quickly.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITITZ, Pa. — The new COVID-19 booster is now available in some pharmacies in Central Pennsylvania and some people are already making their way to their local pharmacies to get it.

“As soon as I saw Lititz Apothecary had it, I was online to get myself registered for today," said Sherry Bomberger.

Bomberger says this was her fifth shoot, and adds that she has yet to get COVID-19 and does not want to take any chances.

“I have several autoimmune diseases as well as I take medication which makes me immune compromised," said Bomberger.

She says getting the COVID-19 booster has now become part of her routine.

“There’s certain things that you need to do on a regular basis for health and this is one of them for me," said Bomberger.

Lititz Apothecary received the latest COVID-19 booster about two weeks ago and says that the have seen appointments fill up quickly.

Patel says the pharmacy has already administered about 200 doses

“We see, now that a formulation change has occurred, the acceptance of, we understand that there’s going to be changes yearly, and we wanna get the vaccine that’s going to be the most up to date," said Chet Patel with Lilitz Apothecary.

Bomberger says when it comes to COVID-19, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Unfortunately, I think COVID-19 has become like the flu, that’s it an annual thing, and if we need to get a shot each year to help protect us from it, or help the severity of it, if we do get it, god forbid, it’s worth it," said Bomberger.