Larry David started a GoFundMe for golf caddies affected by coronavirus

Larry David launched a GoFundMe for golf caddies, and the response has been pretty, pretty, pretty good.

The co-creator of "Seinfeld" created the fundraiser for employees at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, who are losing income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help," the GoFundMe page says. "Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time."

The comedian, also known for creating and starring in the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," started the fundraiser with American media executive Lloyd Braun. Their goal is $150,000.

Within a week of its launch, they've raised nearly $111,000.

Health authorities have reported more than 110,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. California has more than 3,800 cases and at least 78 deaths.

The pandemic has significantly impacted the nation's economy. A US government report showed that 281,000 Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 14 -- a 33% jump over the week before and the largest percentage increase since 1992.