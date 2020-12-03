Lancaster Symphony cancels two weekend performances over COVID-19

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Willow Valley Communities have been canceled over COVID-19 concerns, general manager Guy McIntosh said in a letter to patrons Thursday.

"After much careful and thoughtful consideration for the best interests of all involved, and in discussions with our host site, Willow Valley Communities, we have mutually decided to cancel the performance of Emperor, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday March 14 at the Cultural Center at Willow Valley Communities," McIntosh said.