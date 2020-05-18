Lancaster-Lebanon League member schools plan 'Light Up the Night' event to honor spring athletes, Class of 2020

On Wednesday, member schools around the league will light their stadium lights for 20 minutes beginning at 8:20 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A number of Lancaster-Lebanon League member schools will honor spring sports athletes and the Class of 2020 by participating in a "Light Up the Night" event on Wednesday, according to various social media accounts.

Beginning at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time), stadium lights at schools around the league will be illuminated for 20 minutes. They will stay on for 20 minutes while the scoreboard clock counts down.

May 20 signifies the official completion of the L-L League spring season, had it gone on as scheduled.

Most schools are permitting supporters to drive by the stadiums to honk horns, show signs and make noise as a show of support, but all gatherings on school campuses are not allowed. Spectators are asked to remain inside their vehicles.