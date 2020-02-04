Lancaster DA's office announces modifications to juvenile court matters during COVID-19 outbreak

Hearings will be held via phone and video conferencing, according to the DA. No juveniles will be brought into Lancaster County Court.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced plans for the progression of Juvenile Court matters during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lancaster County Judges David R. Workman and Christopher A. Hackman will hold court weekly, but the number and types of hearings will be limited compared to the usual caseload, the DA's office said.

The Office of Juvenile Probation will contact those parties impacted by the modifications, according to the DA's office.

No juveniles will be brought into the courthouse; instead, video and phone conferencing will be utilized, according to the DA's office. Parents/guardians and police will be involved in the hearings via phone or video, the DA's office said.

Detention/shelter cases and placement reviews will be conducted with all parties appearing via the Lifesize app to avoid in-person congregations, the DA's office said.