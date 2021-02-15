Lancaster County's planned mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be located at former Bon-Ton store at Park City Mall, documents say

The official agenda for the Lancaster County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday includes the location of the vaccination site, set to open March 14.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 9.

Lancaster County's planned mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be located at the former Bon-Ton department store building in Lancaster's Park City Mall, according to the official agenda for the Lancaster County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The county commissioners are expected to vote on the agreement at some point this week.

The mass vaccination site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week from March 14 to June 30, according to a proposal included in the commissioners' work-session agenda.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at the site.

County officials said last week their plan was to vaccinate a total of 6,000 patients per day -- an increase of 1,000 shots from the commissioners' previously stated goal.

However, ensuring there is a sufficient amount of vaccines available will be the main concern, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said last week.

"This is all about vaccine availability," Parsons said. "We can build a huge, expensive, operation, but if there is not enough vaccine for it, we can't operate."

"We're particularly concerned about having the vaccine volume out of the gate, so we're continuing to look at a pilot and phased process such that as we get more vaccine allocated to us from the Commonwealth, we'll be able to vaccinate that many people per day," Dr. Michael Ripchinski of LG Health told FOX43 last week.