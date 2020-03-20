Lancaster county task force in place to help cover municipalities where needed

The Task Force would activate in the event of a debilitating staffing shortage at a municipal police department due to the COVID-19 virus

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has put together a COVID-19 Law Enforcement Task Force to ensure police coverage if a department has a staff shortage that impacts the public.

The task force is made up of a team of officers from municipalities who signed an agreement to contribute officers.

These officers will have county wide police authority and jurisdiction.

“This is a measure to ensure all communities in Lancaster County will have police coverage as we all work together through this unprecedented set of circumstances,” District Attorney Adams said.