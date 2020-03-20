Lancaster county task force in place to help cover municipalities where needed

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has put together a COVID-19 Law Enforcement Task Force to ensure police coverage if a department has a staff shortage that impacts the public.
The task force is made up of a team of officers from municipalities who signed an agreement to contribute officers.
These officers will have county wide police authority and jurisdiction.
“This is a measure to ensure all communities in Lancaster County will have police coverage as we all work together through this unprecedented set of circumstances,” District Attorney Adams said.
As of March 19th, the task force is not active. If it were to become active, the police chief with territorial jurisdiction would have command of the responding officers.