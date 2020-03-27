Lancaster County Prison has released 187 inmates since March 16 to fight spread of COVID-19

Major William Aberts said the inmates either were previously scheduled for release or met specific criteria.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Prison said Friday that it has released 187 inmates since March 16 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The prison is looking to reduce its inmate population to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, spokesperson Major William Aberts said in a statement to FOX43.

Some of the releases were already scheduled, Aberts said. Others were inmates who met specific criteria for release, as decided by prison officials, Lancaster County Court, the county's President Judge, the District Attorney's Office, and Adult Probation and Parole, the prison said in a statement.

The criteria used to determine release was:

The inmate must be age 55 or over

The inmate must have a health risk

The inmate must be within 60 days of release

The inmate must be in prison with a low bail amount

The inmate must be in prison for a non-violent crime