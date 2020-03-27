Lancaster County Prison has released 187 inmates since March 16 to fight spread of COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County Prison said Friday that it has released 187 inmates since March 16 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The prison is looking to reduce its inmate population to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, spokesperson Major William Aberts said in a statement to FOX43.
Some of the releases were already scheduled, Aberts said. Others were inmates who met specific criteria for release, as decided by prison officials, Lancaster County Court, the county's President Judge, the District Attorney's Office, and Adult Probation and Parole, the prison said in a statement.
- The criteria used to determine release was:
- The inmate must be age 55 or over
- The inmate must have a health risk
- The inmate must be within 60 days of release
- The inmate must be in prison with a low bail amount
- The inmate must be in prison for a non-violent crime
One of the inmates released was tested for COVID-19; that test came back negative, Aberts said.