Lancaster County prison employee and inmate test positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people at Lancaster County prison, one employee and one inmate, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release from the Chief Clerk, the County was notified Wednesday that an inmate at the prison tested positive.

The inmate, who was committed to prison earlier this week, had been tested before commitment.

At the prison, they were housed alone and had restricted contact with other inmates, wore a mask and gloves whenever they were not in their cell, and staff members wore PPE.

A second prison employee was also confirmed positive on Wednesday.

That employee was asked to quarantine and was placed on paid administrative leave. Any worker in close contact with the employee has also been placed on leave.

A total of four county employees have tested positive.