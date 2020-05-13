Lancaster County gym says it's closing for good due to COVID-19 stay-at-home directives

John Lukas, owner of Iron Fit Gym in Lititz, said his business has no operating funds after closing in mid-March due to Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency declaration

LITITZ, Pa. — The owner of a Lancaster County fitness center said his business is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the efforts to mitigate it.

John Lukas, owner of Iron Fit Gym in Lititz, said in a Facebook post that his gym is closing after six years.

"Regrettably I have to announce with a Heavy Heart, Iron Fit Gym has not survived the Covid-19 Crisis," he wrote. "We have extended all our lines of credit and have no operating funds…the debt keeps growing, it’s now at a point of no return."

The gym, located on the 100 block of Warwick Street, closed down in March after Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close their physical locations.

Lukas said he hopes to return sometime in the future, but for now, efforts to remain open have stalled.

"My dedicated staff has worked tirelessly to provide the best we could as a small business, it’s a sad ending," he said. "My humbled appreciations for all our members who stood by us and supported us. Many have still paid their membership dues, and those will be remembered, Iron Fit Family and Friends. Sadly this too fell short to keep us open.