Lancaster County courts closed to public

LANCASTER, Pa. — All Lancaster County courts will be closed to the public starting at 5 p.m. on March 18.

The Lancaster County courts announce that the Court of Common Pleas and Magisterial District Court offices will be closed to the public until April 15, except in emergency cases. This will be "re-evaluated" as needed.

Any court proceedings scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled.

Cases deemed an emergency will either be heard via telephone, video-conferencing or in-person if there is no other option.