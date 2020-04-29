Lancaster County campground will re-open Friday after Gov. Wolf eases COVID-19 restrictions

Refreshing Mountain, a campground and zipline recreational facility in Stevens, said it has made modifications to keep customers and staff safe

STEVENS, Pa. — A privately owned Lancaster County campground and entertainment center announced this week it will open its doors Friday, following Gov. Tom Wolf's order allowing some Pennsylvania businesses connected to outdoor recreation to re-open.

Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center, located in Stevens, Lancaster County, has been closed since March 19 due to COVID-19.

It will soon re-open, with some modifications in place to help keep guests and staff safe.

“We are excited to reopen,” says Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain. “We agree with the governor that outdoor activities provide important physical and mental wellness for participants, and while things will look a bit different right now with the COVID-19 adjustments, it will be great to be able to reconnect with our guests again and provide family enjoyment again in a beautiful outdoor setting."

Activities that will open include all three zipline tours, Elevated Obstacles, Climbing Tower, Giant Swing, Wildlife Experience with the new Birds of Prey, and the Farm Animal and Pony Rides experiences.

Cabins will also be available for overnight guests. the campground said.

Several experiences will remain closed temporarily, including The Escape Room, Retreat Center, and a handful of other activities that cannot yet be enjoyed safely under the COVID-19 adjusted operations.

"We are confident in opening activities that can observe safe social-distancing and cleanliness practices," Harnish said.

In order to keep guests safe and healthy, Refreshing Mountain is modifying its typical tour formats in the following ways:

All tours will be private bookings of 4-6 persons. All guests and guides should wear masks unless unable to for health reasons. Guides will follow the recommended social distancing guidelines, except at certain key safety points (i.e. harness checks, clipping/un-clipping carabiners, etc). Handwashing stations around the property for before and after each activity. Enhanced sanitation procedures in place around the property.

“We are also excited to try out the new “private tour” approach,” said Harnish. “We think this will really provide a great customer experience, with no long lines or crowding, and no strangers in the group.