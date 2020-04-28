Lancaster-based pregnancy and resource center is giving away free diapers, baby wipes and other emergency supplies

A Woman's Concern said it is doing its part to help families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County pregnancy and parenting resource center said it is distributing diapers, baby wipes, and powdered formula to families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Women's Concern, located on Millersville Pike in Lancaster, said the diapers range in size from Newborn to Size 6.

The provisions are provided thanks to donors, supporters, and local partner organizations, including a huge donation from Lancaster IU-13's Head Start Program, the center said.

“This crisis has impacted all of us,” says executive director Jill Hartman. “My heart aches for those who have suffered the most, particularly the most vulnerable in our society. Our goal at A Woman’s Concern is to provide—through our material assistance and other programs and services—tangible help to mothers and families in need through this particular time of struggle, and always.”