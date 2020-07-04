Knoebels Amusement Resort delays 2020 opening indefinitely

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort, the popular Northumberland County amusement park, announced Tuesday that it is delaying the start of its 2020 season "until further notice" due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"For the health and safety of our team and community, we're closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the park said on its website. "With this being the case, our off-season projects are on hold and will need to be completed once our team returns to work. Since much uncertainty exists as to when this will be possible, our most responsible route is to delay the start of our 2020 season until further notice.
"From campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events, we have a plan in place to address your questions and concerns. We are managing the situation one week at a time, and with the goal of providing the best experience possible for you, our valued guests."
Park staff is available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be contacted by phone at (800) 487-4386.
The park is accepting campground and cottage reservations for June 1-Nov. 1, but said the reservations may need to be modified depending on when the park actually opens.
"Thank you for your understanding as we do our best to navigate this unprecedented situation," the park announcement concludes. "Please stay healthy and happy – We’ll see you soon!"