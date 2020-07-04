Knoebels Amusement Resort delays 2020 opening indefinitely

"For the health and safety of our team and community, we're closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the park said on its website. "With this being the case, our off-season projects are on hold and will need to be completed once our team returns to work. Since much uncertainty exists as to when this will be possible, our most responsible route is to delay the start of our 2020 season until further notice.



"From campground and cottage reservations, to company picnics and special events, we have a plan in place to address your questions and concerns. We are managing the situation one week at a time, and with the goal of providing the best experience possible for you, our valued guests."