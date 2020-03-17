Kids Bored At Home? Fun (and Sometimes Educational) Ways to Pass The Time

Here's some ways to keep your kids entertained!

If you're struggling to keep your kids entertained (especially in a productive way), don't fear! There's plenty of fun -- and often times educational -- ways to stay busy, and we're making a list of some of them.

Zoos and Aquariums

Zoos across America are giving virtual tours for people of all ages to interact with their animals. From ZooAmerica in Hershey to Monterey Bay, California, you can find live webcams and daily "home safaris."

ZooAmerica: Facebook Live with Animals, every weekday at 11AM

Pittsburgh Zoo: Live Cheetah Cam and Penguin Cam, as well as a podcast series

Philadelphia Zoo: Penguin Cam

Smithsonian National Zoo: 4 Live Webcams, with naked mole rats, lions, pandas, and elephants

Cincinnati Zoo: Daily "Home Safari" videos featuring different animals

Monterey Bay Aquarium: 10 Live Webcams, including otters, turtles, penguins, and sharks

Shedd Aquarium: Live nesting updates from their penguins, who are currently waddling around the aquarium looking at fish

Art and Activities

For a full list of museums you can check out online, click here.

Lunch Doodles with famous children's author Mo Willems: Here

Search for art tutorials on Youtube, there's thousands!

Learn an instrument! Again, there's thousands of online tutorials on Youtube

DIY.org is offering 90% off on thousands of hands-on projects for kids. Click here and use code TOGETHER

Stay active with family yoga. For little kids, Cosmic Yoga provides fun and colorful stretches. For older kids and adults, there's plenty of yoga videos like these that appeal to any sill level.

Learn to cook! Sites like Tasty and Delish have hundreds of cooking tutorials online with any recipe you can think of.

Math and Science

Explore Oklahoma's State Parks with an interactive Earth Science online tour

Skype a scientist! This free program is offering families a chance to choose a field their kid loves, and talk with a real scientist in that field. And yes, they are open for families, not just classrooms.

Experiment! Make rock candy, slime, or even the classic baking soda and vinegar volcano. There are thousands of ways to make science fun (and messy) at home

Learn to code! MIT's Scratch program is a fun way for kids to learn to code through games and activities.

Learning New Things

Scholastic is offering all of their online courses for free.

If storytime isn't exciting enough when Mom or Dad read, try a celebrity. Storyline Online has dozens of stories read aloud by celebrities from Chris Pine to Betty White. Even Oprah reads a story!

Learning a language has never been easier. Sites like Duolingo and Babbel offer courses for free

PBS Kids offers free educational games and apps for kids, often using characters from beloved PBS shows

Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and word searches are always a great time-killer.

Other Fun

It can't all be education! Universal is offering their current slate of movies on-demand, as well as on Apple and Amazon. That includes "Emma," "The Hunt" and "The Invisible Man"

Call, FaceTime or Skype your family and friends and chat or play a game over the phone!