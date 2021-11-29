Pa. House Majority Leader diagnosed with breakthrough case of COVID-19

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Mifflin) has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a press release.

The news was announced via press release Monday.

Benninghoff, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, was tested for the virus just before Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms.

He has not been at the Capitol since Nov. 18 and has been quarantining since his test last week, according to the release.

“I am thankful for the health care professionals who have helped me, and many others, through this process,” Benninghoff said via the release.