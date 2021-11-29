Pa. House Majority Leader diagnosed with breakthrough case of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Mifflin) has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
The news was announced via press release Monday.
Benninghoff, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, was tested for the virus just before Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms.
He has not been at the Capitol since Nov. 18 and has been quarantining since his test last week, according to the release.
“I am thankful for the health care professionals who have helped me, and many others, through this process,” Benninghoff said via the release.
“I will continue to follow their advice and all COVID-19 protocols of the House Republican Caucus before ending my quarantine. My symptoms are mild, and I am working from home as my offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve the people of the 171st District and deliver on a productive agenda for the people of Pennsylvania.”