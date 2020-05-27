Karns closes Carlisle store for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The back office associate was in the Spring Road location for about an hour on May 26.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Karns has closed its Carlisle location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Karns, they were notified by a back office associate at the Spring Road location that they tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee was reportedly in the store for about an hour on May 26.

Upon notification, Karns says they closed the store, and notified the proper officials and possible affected parties.

Karns says they hope to reopen the store on May 28.

You can read the full statement from Karns below:

Karns has been notified by a back office associate at the Spring Road location that they did receive a positive test result for COVID-19. The office associate was in the store for approximately 1 hour on May 26.

Upon being notified of this we immediately took action in closing the store, notifying the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture and any individuals who worked with the affected associate.