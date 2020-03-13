coronavirus
K-12 schools approved to serve offsite meals to students if coronavirus causes schools to close
If Pennsylvania schools were to close due to the coronavirus, students may still have a nutritious meal thanks to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The meals will be no cost to low-income students.