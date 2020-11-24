Jury trials in York County Courthouse suspended through mid-January due to COVID-19

President Judge Joseph Adams on Tuesday ordered a suspension of jury trials in York County, effective next week and lasting through mid-January.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — President Judge Joseph Adams ordered a suspension of jury trials in York County, effective next week and lasting through mid-January.

Adams issued his order on Tuesday, his office said in a press release.

"Although the Court has successfully conducted safe and fair jury trials for the past four months, the Court recognizes the resurgent threat to public health posed by COVID-19 and has taken this step to protect jurors, case participants, and court employees," Adams said. "Jurors who received summons to appear for service at the York County Judicial Center anytime from November 30, 2020 through January 18, 2021 should disregard that summons and should not report to the Judicial Center."

Jurors will receive written notice by mail that their term of service has been cancelled, Adams said. Case participants and witnesses who received notice to appear for jury trials during this period should contact their attorneys or the party who requested the subpoena to determine when each case will be rescheduled.