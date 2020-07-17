Johns Hopkins data shows PA is one of the worst states when it comes to COVID-19 testing efforts, DOH disagrees

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is disputing Johns Hopkins Research Center data on COVID-19 testing across the United States.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Public health officials say increased testing is one of the best ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania has a goal of testing about 4-6% of our population each month.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource center is tracking the number of COVID-19 tests from all 50 states, plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Their data shows that Pennsylvania is not testing nearly as much as other states.

The commonwealth falls towards the bottom of the list, coming in at number 47 out of 52.

For example, Illinois and Ohio have populations similar to Pennsylvania yet, according to the Johns Hopkins data, those states are conducting far more COVID-19 tests with Illinois' testing double the number of people as our state.

We took this data to the Pennsylvania department of health.

A spokesperson disagrees with Johns Hopkins numbers, sending FOX43 an email on Thursday that reads, "There have been 1,221,080 diagnostic tests administered in Pennsylvania. With a population of roughly 12.8 million in Pennsylvania, that is close to 9,540 tests per 100,000. That would move the state up seven spots on the list from Johns Hopkins. This would also be a higher number than Ohio."

The DOH also says it has worked to ensure there is testing in nearly every county in the state and worked in areas where there have been outbreaks- like in Lebanon County, to increase the testing.

Still, the time between when a person is tested and gets the results can have people waiting for days.

On Wednesday, State Secretary of Health Doctor Levine said, "The lag time for those national test results has crept up to a week and sometimes more than a week to 10 days and that limits the utility of the results."