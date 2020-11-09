Jackson K-8 school building in York closes after positive COVID-19 test

The building will be closed until Sept. 24, a York City school district spokesperson said Friday.

YORK, Pa. — A York City elementary school building has been closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jackson K-8 building on the 100 block of East Jackson Street will be closed until Sept. 24 as a precaution, a school district spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson said roughly 90 percent of student population at the School District of the City of York is learning remotely and will continue to do so while Jackson K-8 remains closed.

The district did not provide any further information about the person who tested positive, citing federal health privacy laws.

"We understand the severity of this situation and have begun to take all the necessary steps in conjunction with our local health officials to ensure the safety of the building," the spokesperson said.

All employees and students who came in contact with the individual have been notified directly, the spokesperson said.

"To our understanding, the case has been contained to (the Jackson K-8) school building," the spokesperson said. "We are vigilant about working with local health officials to investigate all reported or possible cases of COVID-19.