What doctors have to say about reaching herd immunity

When it comes to COVID-19, will we hit herd immunity, or is hope fading? Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky says doctors in our region are concerned.

JESSUP, Pa. — Herd immunity is the idea that when a certain percentage of the population is protected from an infection like COVID-19, it stops spreading, protecting everyone.

“We know that with SARS/COV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, we need a minimum of 70 percent of our population to be immunoprotected from this virus to really start feeling that herd immunity," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger's Director of Infectious Diseases.

The problem is nationwide; America has not hit that number.

Here in Pennsylvania, state officials report about 45 percent of adults 18 and older are vaccinated.

The percentage of people getting those shots is slowing, and healthcare officials said a certain number of people who need to get two vaccines are not going back for their second shot.

“It’s really important for those of you who did receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna that require that second dose. After the first dose of either of those two vaccines. It’s really after that second dose where you boost up to that 95 percent range."

Whether it is because of fear or misinformation or a false sense of security, doctors said the vaccinations must continue for this pandemic to go away and everyone to be protected.