Individual at Lititz Springs Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

Those who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told to go into quarantine for 14 days, Warwick School District said.

LITITZ, Pa. — An individual at Lititz Springs Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the Warwick School District said Wednesday in a letter to parents and guardians.

Those who have been in close contact with the individual have been notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days, the school district said. They will not attend school during the quarantine period, and will be screened by a school nurse prior to re-entering classrooms once the quarantine period is over.

Close contact is defined as someone who was within six feet of the infected individual for a period of 15 consecutive minutes or more.

The school district said it will release no further details about the person who tested positive, citing privacy concerns.