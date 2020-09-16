Individual at Lititz Springs Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

LITITZ, Pa. — An individual at Lititz Springs Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the Warwick School District said Wednesday in a letter to parents and guardians.
Those who have been in close contact with the individual have been notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days, the school district said. They will not attend school during the quarantine period, and will be screened by a school nurse prior to re-entering classrooms once the quarantine period is over.
Close contact is defined as someone who was within six feet of the infected individual for a period of 15 consecutive minutes or more.
The school district said it will release no further details about the person who tested positive, citing privacy concerns.
"We continue to rigorously clean and disinfect all buildings and follow all the protocols spelled out in our health and safety plans to lessen the risk of spread," the school district said. "We appreciate the assistance of our teachers and staff in this endeavor, and we appreciate our students adhering to our facial covering and social distancing procedures."