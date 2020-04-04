ICE detainee at York County Prison tests positive for COVID‐19

Immediately upon presenting with symptoms of COVID‐19, the detainee was isolated in negative‐air housing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Prison was notified on April 3, 2020, that an ICE detainee has tested positive for COVID‐19.

The detainee has been housed at the facility since Jan. 22, 2020. Immediately upon presenting with symptoms of COVID‐19, the detainee was isolated in negative‐air housing.

Negative air systems or negative pressure rooms are used as isolation techniques to keep the air inside the room from leaving the space.

The detainee will remain on that status with medical care until cleared by the onsite medical provider. The detainee is in stable condition and is not hospitalized.

The housing unit where the individual was assigned was quarantined with medical monitoring until cleared by the medical provider.

Staff and other detainees who were in contact with the individual have been notified or are in the process of being notified of the positive test result.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was also notified.

The York County Prison has been preparing for the spread of COVID‐19 into our institution and has taken measures to limit such community spread including suspension of the work release program, restrictions on face‐to‐face visits and enforcement of social distancing.

We are aware that cases in our facility will be inevitable, as the prison system is a smaller-scale version of our community.

The prison system continues to strictly follow the adopted protocols related to pandemic responses as updated based on the COVID‐19 crisis.

During this time, to the extent practicable, detainees will have access to services and programs that are offered.