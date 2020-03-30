Many people are turning to apps for mental health treatment. The technology is increasing access to therapy services during the coronavirus pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coronavirus has forced millions of people into isolation, limiting social contact to video chats and phone calls. Heightened anxiety and fear have led to a surge of people seeking help and support from professionals.

Dr. John P. Shand, a psychiatrist with WellSpan Philhaven, said now is a critical time to monitor your mental health.

“Certainly now, you hear just an entire nation facing anxiety over any number of things, including jobs, the economy, getting the virus, or their loved ones with the virus,” explained Dr. Shand.

Mental health apps are now reporting spikes in use. Some companies claim the number of their users has doubled since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Many apps are launching free content during the crisis. Mental health experts said these apps are not as effective as in-person counseling, but they get pretty close.

“There’s some evidence that an online app is about 83% as effective as the in-person therapy,” said Dr. Shand. “The app opens up an incredible pathway for people to be able to access mental health care and at least get an introduction to it.”

To help people during the crisis, Wellspan Philhaven is offering its Open Access phone line to the public for free. This will include brief intake assessments, interventions, and connects people to behavioral health resources while outpatient services are suspended due to COVID-19. The triage process could also grant a person access to the MyStrength app, which partners with integrated health systems and community behavioral health providers in the U.S.

“There’s actually some really impressive rapid symptom relief, even within the first two weeks of using this MyStrength app,” said Dr. Shand. “In fact, they show that there’s a 70% clinical improvement within the first 14 days.”

Since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) loosened HIPAA privacy restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, apps are uniquely poised to make a dent in mental health care.

To contact WellSpan Philhaven’s brief therapy phone line, call 717-812-5405, or click here.