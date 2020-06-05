From ramping up COVID-19 testing to eliminating wait times, hospitals prepare to resume elective procedures

Pennsylvania hospitals plan to resume surgeries that were postponed due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As part of Pennsylvania's re-opening, hospitals have been given the green light to resume elective surgeries. The procedures were postponed to avoid overcrowding in hospitals.

Some hospitals are ramping up COVID-19 testing and many will require patients to be tested for the virus before a surgery. The results of those tests may determine whether doctors should move forward with certain procedures.

“We are offering all patients that are going to have a procedure pre-procedure testing,” explained Dr. Christian Caicedo, president of UPMC Pinnacle’s Dauphin Region. “If [the procedure] is something that can be delayed for a period of time until we know that we can get a negative test after some quarantine, then that’s probably the next best step.”

Hospitals are motivated to get patients back into the operating room because elective procedures are a major source of revenue. The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania estimates the loss of revenue due to canceled surgeries will exceed $10 billion.

As hospitals prepare for a new normal, some are promising to eliminate wait times in order to maintain social-distancing efforts.

“We’re working incredibly aggressively to make sure that if we need you there at 9:00 a.m., at 9:01 a.m. somebody will see you,” said Dr. Alfred Casale, chief medical officer for surgical services at Geisinger.

Some hospitals are taking a tiered approach to prioritize surgeries. Services will be expanded to patients whose procedures can no longer be delayed due to medical concerns.

Above all else, safety remains paramount. Hospitals reassure communities they have added safety measures and doctors urge patients not to delay medical care out of fear of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital.