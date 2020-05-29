Hersheypark planning on opening in July

The park made the announcement on social media on Friday morning that it plans to open in July if permitted by the state.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On the same day that Dauphin County has moved in the Yellow Phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan in Pennsylvania, Hersheypark has announced that it plans on opening in July.

The park made the announcement on social media Friday morning:

Hersheypark Summer operations update - https://bit.ly/2vrtqRv

The announcement reads:

Nothing is more important than our commitment to the safety of our guest, team members, and our community. Given the information currently available, Hersheypark now plans to open in July, if permitted by the state.

In April we announced that all current 2020 season passes were extended through June 30, 2021. As this situation continues to evolve, we wanted to provide flexibility to ensure you receive the full value of your 2020 Season Pass. All current 2020 Season Pass holders will receive one addition day for every public operating day that the park is closed during the 2020 season.

Summer tickets purchased before the start of our 2020 summer season will remain valid for any public operating day through June 30, 2021, including all of our seasonal events.

Our team is hard at work implementing a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome our guests back to a fun and safe environment. Such industry best practices will include enhancing our already stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols, social distancing, capacity management, the use of Personal Protective Equipment and increasing team member training. We will share more details closer to our reopening.