Hersheypark plans early June opening 'given the information currently available'

The park said it is working under the assumption the statewide order for non-essential businesses to close due to COVID-19 will be lifted in time for it to open

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark announced Tuesday that it is working toward opening for the 2020 season in early June -- assuming Gov. Tom Wolf's order for the closure of all non-essential visits due to the COVID-19 outbreak is lifted by then.

In a post on its Facebook page, Hersheypark said its plans are based on the information it has now, which includes guidance from national health officials, government agencies and local health experts.

"The safety of our guests, team members, and community remains our top priority," Hersheypark said in its post.

Park officials said they are continuing "to research and implement preventative measures recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance our existing high standards of cleanliness through additional rigorous cleaning procedures."

Current 2020 season passes for the park will be extended through June 30, 2021, park officials said in the post.

The same is true of any summer 2020 tickets purchased prior to the start of the 2020 season, Hersheypark said. Those tickets will also be good through June 30, 2021.