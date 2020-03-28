Hershey Medical Center reports COVID-19 related death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Hershey Medical Center announces its first COVID-19 related death on Friday.
The patient was in a high-risk category for COVID-19 mortality.
Due to federal privacy laws, no other patient information can be released.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hershey Medical Center is currently treating nine hospital inpatients that are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and three patients under investigation for COVID-19.
Medical staff currently caring for confirmed and presumptive positive COVID-19 patients have extensive training in the treatment of highly infectious diseases. A dedicated, in-hospital patient care area designated to specifically treat infectious disease patients will ensure COVID-19 patients receive the best possible care while all necessary precautions are taken to ensure the well-being of employees and other patients.