Hershey Medical Center reports COVID-19 related death

This is the first reported COVID-19 related death in our area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Hershey Medical Center announces its first COVID-19 related death on Friday.

The patient was in a high-risk category for COVID-19 mortality.

Due to federal privacy laws, no other patient information can be released.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hershey Medical Center is currently treating nine hospital inpatients that are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and three patients under investigation for COVID-19.