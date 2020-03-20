Hershey Medical Center enacts No Visitors policy to help fight spread of COVID-19

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, patients in labor, and adult patients that have a decision maker, Penn State Health said Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health announced Friday that, effective immediately, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children's Hospital is enacting a No Visitors policy as a means of mitigating against the spread of COVID-19.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, patients in labor, and adult patients that have a decision maker, Penn State Health said. In those cases, visitors will be screened at the hospital's main entrance.

To ensure the safety of patients and staff, the hospital is also asking family and friends of patients not to send any deliveries like food or flowers to the Medical Center's campus.

COVID-19 may cause cough, fever or shortness of breath. Most individuals will have mild illness. Some people, particularly individuals over 60, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women may have more serious illness requiring hospital care. Penn State Health is offering free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand. Anyone with concerns that they may have COVID-19 may use Penn State Health OnDemand to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate their symptoms and make care recommendations.