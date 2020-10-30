Hershey High School and Middle School closed after positive COVID-19 cases

Both schools are closed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Derry Township School District announced on Thursday the closure of Hershey High School and Hershey Middle School after several people tested positive for COVID-19. The school district didn't specify if the people affected are students or staff.

Both schools are closed Friday, Oct.31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 as advised by the Department of Health according to the announcement.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

While the schools are closed students will be continuing their studies virtually.

Teachers will be allowed back to the buildings on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and the hybrid school schedule will resume on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closed period.

The school district says in their release that the affected individuals will not be allowed to return until they meet with the Department of Health and CDC for their return from isolation. People in close contact with those who tested positive were notified.

Hershey Elementary School students will not be affected by the closure of the secondary schools.