Hershey begins production on disposable facemasks

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Company announced Monday that it has begun production of disposable facemasks, some of which are available for donation to nonprofit community organizations, health care and assisted living facilities, and schools.

The company said it has committed $1 million to installing and staffing the new mask production line to ensure a consistent supply for Hershey employees and their families.

The mask production line also helps provide economic stability for Hershey employees who have now been temporarily reassigned due to the limited operations of Chocolate World, the company said.

“Our primary concern throughout the pandemic has been protecting the physical, emotional and economic well-being of our employees and their families,” said Jason Reiman, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Extending our capabilities to assist our friends and neighbors in the community is an important part of our culture and a role that we take great pride in serving.”

Organizations that are interested in applying for donations or inquiring about purchasing masks at cost are asked to complete a form on the company website that details the number requested and their on-going needs.

Donations will be prioritized for non-profits and organizations that demonstrate significant need within Central Pennsylvania, the Hershey Company said.

As supplies dictate, organizations in other U.S. communities where Hershey has key operations may apply for donations or potentially make purchases of masks at cost.

Converting operations to address the critical need for facemasks is the latest step in the company’s ongoing efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Hershey said it has donated millions in cash and product to benefit community safety net organizations including numerous food banks and a variety of healthcare organizations.