Here's how you can take a free, daily fitness class online

FOX43's Jackie De Tore shows us how Planet Fitness is offering free daily workouts on its Facebook page to get people moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of us may be at home for the next few weeks because of covid-19 mitigation plan and it's easy to go a little stir crazy right now.

Many gyms are closed, but that doesn't give you an excuse.

If you're looking for something free to get you moving, Planet Fitness has some options!

The gym is offering free workouts on it's facebook page Monday through Friday.

You can watch them live at 7pm each night for the next two weeks.

The company says the exercises will be led by plant fitness' certified trainers.

You don't need any equipment is needed, and the classes last 20 minutes or less.