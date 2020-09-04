Help the Helpers: City of Harrisburg and UPMC encourage the community to keep helping

Community members are encouraged to share their “help the helpers” stories with the hashtag #HELPTHEHELPERS.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “Help the Helpers,” a joint initiative of the City of Harrisburg and UPMC, encourages the community to recognize and look for ways to support “the helpers” and each other, such as picking up a gallon of milk, offering to walk a dog, or making food for your neighbor. During times of crisis, Harrisburgians remember the advice of Mister Rogers to look for the helpers.

“Help the Helpers” invites our community to show support to health care workers, as well as grocery clerks, pharmacists, garbage collectors, delivery drivers, and others who perform essential roles to keep our communities safe. A phone call to a neighbor, a card to an isolated elderly person, an offer to order groceries, a donation of protective equipment for health care workers, or handmade face masks for your neighbors, can all contribute to our community caring for each other.

Window signs of support, social media frames, and sharing personal stories of how we are supporting each other are part of this initiative. Community members are encouraged to share their “help the helpers” stories with the hashtag #HELPTHEHELPERS. Window signs and social frames can be downloaded at UPMCPinnacle.com/HELPTHEHELPERS.

“There are volunteers and everyday citizens doing their best to support one another through a very difficult time. We are encouraging all of these ‘helpers’ to be recognized for building and strengthening our community," Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. "For everyone’s safety and to lower the likelihood of exposure to or spreading of COVID-19, you should always follow the social distancing and self-isolation recommendations when engaging in any of these activities."

“The community response and support to our UPMC staff is extraordinary and heart-warming. Hundreds of caring people and organizations have offered their supplies, their help, and their encouragement. These simple actions are making all the difference, allowing first responders and care teams to meet our mission of providing outstanding patient care during this difficult time,” said Christian Caicedo, MD, president, Dauphin Region, UPMC.