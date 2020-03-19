Healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The provider contracted the virus in a community setting, the hospital said in a statement. It has contacted employees and patients who may have been exposed.

A healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to a written statement from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health distributed to its employees.

The healthcare provider contracted the virus in a community setting, the hospital said in the statement, which it also shared with FOX43. The provider is "in self-isolation at home and adhering to all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the PA Department of Health," the hospital's statement said.

"Ensuring the safety and protection of all patients remains our top priority," the hospital said in its statement.

LGH determined that some employees and patients at the hospital were exposed to the provider while the provider was on duty at the hospital, according to the statement. The exposed employees at LGH have been provided instructions for self-monitoring and on how to prevent others from potential exposure to the virus, the hospital statement said.

The affected patients and their families have also been notified, the hospital statement said.

"We are all aware that these COVID-19 exposures will occur, and that all hospitals will need to deal with these issues as this pandemic evolves," the statement said. "It is important that everyone conform to CDC guidelines in their professional and personal lives – especially social distancing and refraining from non-essential travel or excursions outside home or work -- to minimize risk to themselves and to others, including our patients."