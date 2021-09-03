Health Experts: Younger and unvaccinated population are stressing the health systems

Hershey Medical Center has about 43 positive patients and about 15 of them are in the ICU.

YORK, Pa. — After a mostly quiet summer, experts are now seeing a very aggressive and rapidly progressing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Through a younger population and unvaccinated population in general that is now stressing the health systems once again," said Dr. Peter Dillon, the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Penn State Health.

Over the last couple of weeks, the medical center has been seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with pneumonia at the hospital, he said.

Hershey Medical Center has about 43 positive patients and about 15 of them are in the ICU.

“In the past, our COVID-19 positive patients, about 10 to 20 percent of them, were requiring ICU level of care," said Dr. Fahad Khalid, Chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "But this time around, last week we had 50 percent of our patients who were requiring ICU level of care."

All of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, Khalid said.

“The majority of the patients that are vaccinated aren’t presenting to the hospital with severe conditions," Khalid said. "We have seen some breakthrough infections, but those patients are incidental findings."

The patients they are seeing at the hospital are also much younger, Khalid said.

“We’re seeing is that these patients come in a get sick pretty quickly, requiring ICU and level of care and require a lot of resources to take care of them and then they are in the intensive care unit for a long time," said Khalid.

The youngest patient intubated at Hershey Medical Center is in their early 20’s.