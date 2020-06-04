Headed to the park? Here's an Outdoor Etiquette Guide to help navigate a nature walk in the time of COVID-19

The guide is provided by the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society and Get Outdoors PA.

The Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society and Get Outdoors PA have teamed up to release a new Outdoor Etiquette Guide for people who are looking for a little relief from the COVID-19 outbreak by getting some fresh air in an area park or hiking trail.

"Access to our parks and greenspaces matter more than ever for our mental and physical health," the groups said. "Yet as more people have sought relief in their local parks and trails, their impacts have produced a new set of challenges."

The guide is intended to provide tips to keep everyone safe and healthy as they head outside.

Among the pointers listed on the guide:

Be Considerate. Wear a mask to protect others, as recommended by state and federal authorities. Practice physical distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others, and be friendly.

Avoid Risky Endeavors. Avoid activities that place yourself at a higher risk of injury, since available help and rescue services may be limited.

. Avoid activities that place yourself at a higher risk of injury, since available help and rescue services may be limited. Notice Nature. Put your electronic devices down and take full advantage of the limited time you have with nature and the benefits it provides.