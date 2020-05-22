Have questions about COVID-19? Check out our resource guide

Here’s your resource guide about COVID-19, including some of your most FAQ about common symptoms, testing sites, stimulus package compensation and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here’s your resource guide about COVID-19, including some of your most FAQ about common symptoms, testing sites, stimulus package compensation, unemployment, masks, voting by-mail and donations. We’ve also included some new skills you can learn while you’re in quarantine.

This list will update as more information becomes available.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Previously, symptoms of COVID-19 were fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC updated their original symptom "shortness of breath" to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing."

New COVID-19 symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says this list is not all inclusive, and you should consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Are there reported COVID-19 cases in my county?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released an interactive map showing how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 by zip code. If you click on each county on the map, you’ll see positive and negative cases and deaths.

These numbers are updated daily after being verified by the Department of Health.

If you would like to see the data in your zip code, click here. You can also stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information in Pennsylvania here.

What phase is my county in?

Yellow phase: Adams, Cumberland, Perry and York county will move to the yellow phase of reopening at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Red phase: Lancaster, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon are in the red phase under Gov. Wolf's orders.

Green: no counties.

What does being in the "yellow phase" mean?

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

YELLOW PHASEWORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS

Stay at Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More Than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

SOURCE: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

What does being in the "red phase" mean?

The red phase has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business, school closures, and building safety protocols.

RED PHASEWORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS

Life Sustaining Businesses Only

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed

SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS

Stay at Home Orders in Place

Large Gatherings Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged

Reiterate and reinforce safety guidance for businesses, workers, individuals, facilities, update if necessary

Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary

SOURCE: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

What does being in the "green phase" mean?

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay at home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

GREEN PHASEWORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS

All Businesses Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS

Aggressive Mitigation Lifted

All Individuals Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

SOURCE: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Testing

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Note: Testing is only available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria

Lancaster General Health community testing site locations, click here.

MedExpress Urgent Care designated testing locations, click here.

Wellspan COVID-19 community testing center in York County, click here.

Where can I do a self swab test?

Note: You have to pre-register and schedule appointments online through Rite Aid’s website.

Rite Aid in York, click here.

Rite Aid in Susquehanna Township, click here.

Stimulus package

I am still waiting for my stimulus package compensation and I didn’t provide my information to the IRS. When will I be receiving it?

If you haven't provided your bank account information to the IRS, you will no longer be able to get a direct deposit for that payment. You'll still get the money if you're eligible, it will just be coming by mail in the form of a check. Which means it could take even more time before you're able to cash it. For more information, click here.

When will my stimulus package compensation be coming in?

The IRS activated a tracking tool that be found here that allows taxpayers to check on the status of their payment, confirm how they want to be paid (direct deposit or check) and to enter their bank account information for direct deposit purposes. For more information on this, click here.

I think my stimulus compensation is fake. What should I do?

An attorney from the Federal Trade Commission Division of Consumer and Business Education gave some techniques to avoid these scams. Check them out here.

Unemployment

I filed for unemployment, when will I be receiving benefits?

About half of Pennsylvanians received their unemployment benefits, while the Department of Labor and Industry works to disperse the other half, since the CARES Act has been passed.

The Department of Labor and Industry is beginning to implement the benefits of the CARES Act into its system, and says people will begin seeing the extra $600 "soon."

For more click here.

I am self-employed, an independent contractor, gig worker, or someone not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation, and I haven’t yet applied for benefits under Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. How can I receive benefits?

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding you to submit your application at www.uc.pa.gov/PUA.

L&I’s new PUA website, which launched its application phase April 18, is expected to be fully operational by the end of next week or earlier. For more, click here.

I am tired of waiting. How can I receive my unemployment compensation faster?

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak offered six tips to help Pennsylvanians more quickly receive the benefits they have earned and deserve before calling the UC Service Center. To check out the tips, click here.

I have exhausted my regular unemployment compensation (UC). What should I do?

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announced the launch of Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program to provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their regular unemployment compensation (UC). For more information click here.

Safety

I am interested in creating my own mask. What materials should I use?

Simple household items can help protect you and those around you. To see them, click here.

Relaxation

I need to take a breather during the quarantine. What can I do that’s free while social distancing?

Health Insurance

I’ve lost my health insurance due to COVID-19 layoffs or keep my health insurance during the furlough, what should I do?

You can keep the same coverage under your employer’s plan with COBRA insurance. However, COBRA premiums can be expensive because you will have to foot the entire bill yourself. You can use funds from a health savings account to pay for COBRA premiums. For more on what you should do, click here.

Donate

Where can I donate to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Adams County

York County

Community aid donation center in York

You can donate leggings to medical professionals by clicking here.

Dauphin County

The Middletown Food Pantry in Dauphin County is accepting food items during food pantry hours, Tuesday and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monetary donations may be sent to P.O. Box 207, Middletown, PA 17057. Checks should be made payable to Middletown Interfaith Food Pantry. For more, click here.

Help

Where can I get food?

Adams County

For a list of food pantries in Adams County, click here.

Cumberland County

For a list of food pantries in Cumberland County, click here.

Dauphin County

The Middletown Food Pantry supplies groceries for 4-5 days for household in need. People are invited to return every 30 days. For more information, click here.

Every Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., six schools in the Harrisburg School District (Ben Franklin, Camp Curtain, Downey, Foose, John Harris, and Rowland), distribute food to families. For more information, click here.

For more food pantries in Dauphin County, click here.

Lancaster County

For a list of food pantries in Lancaster County, click here.

Lebanon County

For a list of food pantries in Lebanon County, click here.

Perry County

For the Perry County food pantry, click here. The Perry County Food Bank is open: Monday and Wednesday - 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Friday - 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

For more food pantries in Perry County, click here.

York County

The Eastern York Food Pantry is open by appointment on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons for those in need of food. Those who wish to set up an appointment should call 717-252-2609 on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday mornings. For more click here.

For more food pantries in York County, click here.

I need help finding a job. Are there any resources that can help connect me with finding a job?

Pennsylvania residents who are looking for work can now find life-sustaining businesses that are hiring through a new online COVID-19 job portal from the Department of Labor & Industry. For more information, click here.

Voting

How are we going to vote during the June 2 primary?