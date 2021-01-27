Harrisburg's 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the city's Downtown Improvement District and parade organizers announced Wednesday.
"While this was not an easy decision to make, the well-being of our participants and spectators are of the utmost importance," organizers said in a tweet. "We are hoping the annual parade will return in 2022."
This is the second straight year that the parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District organized the first parade in 2017.