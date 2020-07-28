Immunocompromised family 3-D prints 1,300 face shields for medical workers

Dr. Charles Shearrow, an associate professor at Harrisburg University, and his family plan to print at least 650 more.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — When Chip Shearrow and his family started printing 3-D face shields at Harrisburg University in March, they knew the process would be long, lonely, and ultimately, incredibly rewarding.

Dr. Shearrow, a professor of advanced manufacturing at the school, along with his wife, Lynn, and son Casey, and grandson Matt, both of whom are students at HU, have been printing the face shields for front line medical workers. They are printing about 12 every day. As of July 28, 1,228 face shields have gone out to nursing homes, dentist offices, hospitals, and home care workers. Another 302 have been ordered under the current design, and 350 specialized face shields for dentists will be printed after the current order is completed.

"I've been there every day of the week, including weekends, and holidays, so we have not stopped since we started," Shearrow said. "We’re paying it forward. This virus is going to get everybody at some point in time, in some form."

The project has been strictly a family affair, mainly because they can't afford to take the chance of anyone else helping. Chip and Lynn both have compromised immune systems. Helping frontline medical workers has become a personal mission for them.