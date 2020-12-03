Harrisburg St. Patrick's Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The parade, which was scheduled for March 21, will not be rescheduled, according to parade organizers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2020 Harrisburg St. Patrick's Parade has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. The Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District made the announcement Thursday.

The parade was initially scheduled for March 21 and will not be rescheduled.

Parade organizers have also cancelled the Lucky Charm 5K and 10K race. However, runners will be able to complete a 'virtual race,' and run an equivalent distance in order to receive their Lucky Charm medal.

More information can be found on the event website, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Harrisburg/LuckyCharm5k10k.