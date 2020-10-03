Harrisburg School District postpones 500 Men Reading and Career Exploration Day events due to coronavirus concerns

The events were scheduled for Wednesday, the district said. The 500 Men Reading event will be rescheduled at a later date

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District and the American Literacy Corporation are postponing Wednesday's 500 Men Reading and Career Exploration Day for all elementary, middle, and high schools in the Harrisburg School District out of caution over COVID-19.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of care and caution as we are continuing to learn details about the Coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” said Harrisburg School District acting superintendent Chris Celmer.

“Amid growing public health concerns and new reported cases across the United States and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the decision to postpone the event is in the best interests of everyone involved, first and foremost, our students, staff, volunteers, and the hundreds of men registered to participate in tomorrow’s 500 Men Reading and Career Exploration Day."

Floyd Stokes and the American Literacy Corportation intend to reschedule the event at a time when the public’s health is not at risk.