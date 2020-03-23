Harrisburg School District alters 'Grab and Go' lunch distribution schedule, locations

Beginning this week, “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed on Tuesday, March 24th and Friday, March 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District announced alterations to its food distribution schedule and locations.

Beginning this week, “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed on Tuesday, March 24th and Friday, March 27th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Family food boxes donated by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are available on a first come, first served basis from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 24th and Friday, March 27th.

Harrisburg School District parents and guardians can pick-up meals and food boxes at one of the following school locations:

Foose School

Rowland Academy

John Harris Campus

Downey School

Ben Franklin School

Cougar Academy (located in the rear of the Lincoln Administration Building)

If a family has multiple children, please choose one location and time to pick up your meals.