Harrisburg Improvement District and Harristown Enterprises to install comfort station downtown for homeless community

The comfort station will include porta-potties and wash stations, and will be set up at 333 Market Street for at least two weeks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District and Harristown Enterprises are partnering to install a ‘comfort station’ in the downtown business district for members of the homeless and under-housed community to use during the COVID-19 public health crisis, the organizations announced Friday.

Four porta-potties and two wash stations will be set up on Saturday at 333 Market Street in the plaza area adjacent to the escalators, and will remain in place for at least two weeks, the DID said.

"(We) are aware that with the closure of businesses in the city, those who have no permanent addresses are often unable to avail themselves of even the most basic of sanitary services," the DID said in a press release. "The installation of this station will assist in preventing the spread of coronavirus – as well as other diseases – among the itinerant population."

The DID and Harristown will review the need for the comfort station at the end of the two-week period to determine if an extension of the service is necessary," the announcement said.